Assam Renames Over 1,200 Madrasas As 'Middle English Schools'

Assam has renamed over 1,200 madrasas as regular schools

In pursuance with an earlier decision of the Himanta Biswa Sarma led government, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that 1,281 madrasas in the state have been renamed to ME (Middle English) schools.

Mr Pegu said the process was executed to promote uniformity and inclusivity within Assam's education system.

"Consequent to the conversion of all government and provincialised madrasas into general schools under SEBA (School Education Board of Assam), SEBA has changed the names of 1,281 madrasas into ME schools by a notification today," Mr Pegu said in a post on X.

This decision comes after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously expressed his intention to close all madrasas in the state.

The Assam government last year decided to stop all state-run madrasas and convert them to normal schools, a decision that led to controversies.

Assam's Directorate of Elementary Education oversaw the conversion of these government and provincialised madrasas into regular schools.

The Assam government earlier said it spent Rs 500 crore in running madrasas.