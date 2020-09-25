Assam Relaxes Testing, Quarantine Rules For Flyers Cured Of COVID-19

Assam Relaxes Testing, Quarantine Rules For Flyers Cured Of COVID-. (Representational)

The Assam government has announced major relaxations in its quarantine rule today for air travelers from outside the state. Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that those who have been cured of the virus and either has a Covid negative certificate or discharge certificate from a hospital would no longer need to undergo any test or quarantine on arrival.

The same rule would apply for all the people residing in Assam who have been cured of COVID-19.

"We are relaxing the quarantine norms. Already recovered COVID-19 patients don't need any further testing or quarantine on arrival in Assam. Moreover, Covid negative passengers would also no longer need a 10 days quarantine. A window of paid RT-PCR tests has been opened up, the results would come within 24 hours," Mr Sarma told NDTV.

The Assam government has also developed a mobile app through which air passengers can download forms, fill it up, and show it at airports to avoid delay in completing formalities for COVID-19 tests.

The app named ''visitassam'' has been developed to ensure that proper social distancing is maintained and passengers are not delayed as filling up necessary forms at the airports is time consuming, minister Sarma said at a press conference

On arrival, the passengers will have to stay in quarantine for only one day. An urgent paid RT-PCR tests window has also been opened up and the tests results will be given in 24 hours.

Previously, any air traveler staying beyond the period of 72 hours had to undergo a mandatory quarantine after the rapid antigen tests until the results of the RT-PCR confirmatory tests arrived.

Earlier, Assam allowed air travelers who could return within 72 hours. People who had to stay for more than 72 hours, had to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests and a ten-day quarantine, apart from the rapid antigen test on arrival.

"Even those who would not like to avail the paid RT-PCR tests to get their results within 24 hours, will also get their normal free RT-PCR results within 3-4 days" Mr Sarma added.