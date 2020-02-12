Assam Police's Hilarious Take On Online Safety With 'Dhamaal' Reference

Assam Police shared a still from the Hindi comedy film "Dhamaal"

Assam Police is at its hilarious best as they made the most of Twitter today and shared a post on online safety. Sharing a still from the Hindi comedy film "Dhamaal", Assam police wrote, "A weak password, even with a big W, is very easy to guess."

In Dhamaal, a huge sum of money was hidden under a big 'W' under trees. Assam Police's pun on W in the uppercase for passwords had Twitter in splits.

The photo, which featured actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Mishra, had Mr Deshmukh hiding behind a door which had no walls making him clearly visible to the goons searching for him. The tagline was,"Your security when you set your password to password." Assam Police was emphasising on setting a difficult password to prevent accounts from getting hacked.

Dhamaal also starred Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn.

Assam Police had another go in the second sentence of the tweet by saying, "Make sure that your password is not something obvious and is strong enough, even if you breakup with it in person."

A weak password, even with a big W, is very easy to guess.



Make sure that your password is not something obvious and is strong enough, even if you breakup with it in person. ????#OnlineSafety#PasswordSecurity@filmfare@aweassam@Riteishd@jaavedjaaferipic.twitter.com/RVhaNHB8FG — Assam Police (@assampolice) February 12, 2020

They tagged Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Filmfare awards and Awesome Assam, which promotes the state's tourism. Filmfare awards this year are being held in Assam.

Check out some reactions on Twitter on Assam Police's sense of humour:

???????? epic !! — Mr. Saikia (@Abhijee86773130) February 12, 2020

Haha...Never saw such coolness in cops. — Abhinash Das ???????? (@Abhinasds) February 12, 2020

Example meme is great,???????????? — Subhasis Sarkar (@Subhasis1384) February 12, 2020

Assam Police are catching up with their Mumbai counterpart in sprinkling humour in sending out important messages to the public to ensure their undivided attention.

Last year, their hilarious message "looking for the owner" of a huge 'consignment' of cannabis went viral.