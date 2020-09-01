Assam Police's 6-Month-Long Crackdown On Narcotics Sees Big Success

A huge amount of heroine entered Assam from Bihar and northern India

The Assam Police has got major success in its crackdown against narcotics that was launched about six months back. The Assam Police's recovery of psychotropic tablets has increased by 274 per cent in the last two months, while that of heroin and ganja have increased by 53.06 per cent and 60.04 per cent, respectively.

Over six lakh tablets of psychotropic tablets have been recovered in Assam and 1,032 people have been arrested.

Assam DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta on Tuesday cited a recent Assam Police's report that said mentioned 3,54,610 tablets were recovered between June 26 and August 30, while over six months before January 1 and June 25 at least 2,84,323 tablets were recovered. A total of 6,38,933 tablets were recovered.

Psychotropic substances, which essentially includes most variants of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine, LSD and WY had over the last couple of years gained popularity among the urban youths.

"In Assam, these tablets mostly enter from Bangladesh via lower Assam's Dhubri and Mankachar districts and from Myanmar via Nagaland and Manipur mostly," a source in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

According to NCB sources, a huge amount of heroine entered the state from Bihar and northern India via "Shramik express" trains that brought people stuck in other states back home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The first train reached Guwahati on May 13 and the last in mid-July.

The state recovered 3.13 kg heroine in various raids between July 26 and August 30 and a total of 9.27 kg this year.

The state has seized ganja worth 3019.32 kg total this year. Most of the ganja is produced inside the state in the NC Hills and in the jungles of upper Assam and the fringes of Dhubri. A huge quantity of ganja also entered the state from neighbouring Meghalaya, produced in its Khasi hills and from Tripura, produced in its southern districts.

A total of 601 cases have been filed.