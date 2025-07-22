Assam On the Brink Of Drought-Like Situation Due To Rain Deficit

Twenty seven districts of Assam are facing drought like situation due to rainfall deficit in this year.

The worst hit areas are Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Dhubri, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Darrang; have rainfall deficit between 60 to 80 percent.

Farmers are in complete distress as they cannot plant their paddy seedlings due to the severe lack of water in the fields.

"We are in the middle of the paddy sowing season, and our farmers are helpless. The irrigation systems that should be supporting them are defunct, and the government seems indifferent to their plight," AASU Dibrugarh town unit president Tanuj Haloi said.

According to government sources Assam Agriculture Department's preliminary assessment has revealed that 14 districts in Assam fall under the "high deficit rainfall" category, while 13 others are experiencing "deficit" conditions, prompting the State Government to initiate urgent measures to tackle the drought-like situation prevailing across the State' sources added.

In a monthly review meeting chaired by Dr Ravi Kota, the Chief Secretary, on Saturday, attended by District Commissioners (DCs) and senior secretaries, the government directed the District Commissioners to identify and demarcate impacted areas.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora is himself monitoring the worst hit areas.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia urged Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to extend the declaration to 16 more districts, warning of a deepening agrarian crisis across the state.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved the issuance of concurrence for financial sanction of Rs 342 crore for the implementation of 'Mukhya Mantri Eti Koli Duti Paat' (Assam Tea Garden Workers' Financial Assistance Scheme-2025) flagship scheme.