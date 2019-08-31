Final Assam Citizens' List Today, Status Of 41 Lakh At Stake: 10 Points

Assam's final NRC will be published at 10 am on Saturday.

Guwahati/New Delhi: The National Register of Citizens or NRC - a list intended to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants from Assam - will be published at 10 am today, with around 41 lakh people expected to be left out. Coming just weeks after the centre struck down Jammu and Kashmir's decades-old autonomy, the NRC too is expected to go down as one of the biggest moves in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. Security has been tightened in Assam, with tens of thousands of paramilitary personnel and police posted across the north-eastern state bordering Bangladesh.