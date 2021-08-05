Assam, Mizoram Ministers To Meet Today, Border Crisis Solution On Agenda

The clash at Assam-Mizoram border had left six Assam policemen dead (File)

Assam and Mizoram will initiate talks for the first time today since last week's clash over a border issue that left six Assam policemen dead and over 45 injured. Around 10 people from Mizoram were also injured in the clashes.

Assam ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will reach Mizoram capital Aizawl today to initiate the talks. At the meeting that's scheduled to start after 11 am at the Aijal club, the Mizoram side will be led by State Home Minister Lalchamliana and Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima. The ministers will be engaging in talks to find a solution to the inter-state boundary dispute.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga are hoping to find a solution to the long pending border dispute between the two northeastern states.

"Tomorrow the 5th of August, 2021 representatives from Assam Govt. led by senior Minister will meet representatives of Mizoram Govt. led by senior Minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem," Zoramthanga tweeted on Wednesday.

Tomorrow the 5th of August, 2021 representatives from #Assam Govt. led by senior Minister will meet representatives of #Mizoram Govt. led by senior Minister.

I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem.#NorthEastIsOne@himantabiswapic.twitter.com/ToLc28TIIj — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 4, 2021

Replying to the tweet, Mr Sarma said, "Two of my senior colleagues Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will visit Aizawl tomorrow with message of peace from people of Assam."

Two of my senior colleagues @ATULBORA2 and @TheAshokSinghal will visit Aizawl tomorrow with message of peace from people of Assam. @ZoramthangaCM@AmitShahhttps://t.co/OO31fIpB4i — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2021

Three districts of Barak Valley in southern Assam -- Hailakandi, Cachar and Karimganj -- share 165-km-long border with three districts of Mizoram -- Mamit, Kolasib and Aizawl -- where there have been border disputes at five locations. A 500-square-km stretch between Lailapur in Cachar and Vairengte in Kolasib is the most volatile that witnessed two major incidents of violence and sporadic skirmishes since October last year.