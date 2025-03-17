Assam Rifles Chief, Mizoram Official On "Historic Moment" In Aizawl

The shifting of the Assam Rifles (AR) establishment from Mizoram's capital Aizawl has been well received by people in the state as the location is a green belt and an open area, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, who heads the AR as its Director General, told NDTV in an interview.

"The Assam Rifles have been in Mizoram since the 1890s. A lot of you here have grown up in that particular area. It was the decision of the Union government that the land should be transferred to the Mizoram government," Lt General Lakhera said.

He said the mood was very positive at the formal ceremony on Friday, which was held to mark the AR vacating the land.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose ministry has administrative control of the Assam Rifles, at the event highlighted the hill city with limited usable space can develop the vacant land for a good use.

"You heard the Home Minister saying the government of India has committed to peace, prosperity and development in Mizoram. And the event basically was to meet the aspirations of the people of Mizoram. And yes, it was good," Lt General Lakhera told NDTV.

The Assam Rifles is under the operational control of the Indian Army. Its Aizawl establishment has moved to Zokhawsang, 15 km from the state capital.

"The reason [for shifting] is that it's the only green belt and open area in Aizawl. We are moving not very far from here, only about 12 km from the city centre. And Zokhawsang is again a wonderful location. Our sector headquarters will remain in Khatla. So, we stay in Aizawl, and get better infrastructure in Zokhawsang," Lt General Lakhera said.

Khatla is a neighbourhood in Aizawl.

Since 1988, the Mizoram government had been asking for shifting the Assam Rifles establishment from the capital city to Zokhawsang. That year, the then Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by former chief minister Laldenga first raised the demand for relocation of the Assam Rifles complex, after the paramilitary force allegedly killed 11 civilians in a clash.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry directed the Assam Rifles to shift its complex to Zokhawsang.

Jonathan Lalremruata, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Lalduhoma, told NDTV it was a memorable day and he was glad to be a part of the historic moment.

"You can see the shifting of Assam Rifles out of the heart of the city has been an ongoing process. It has been going on for decades but was never successful," Mr Lalremruata said. "I couldn't comment about the past because I'm not really aware. But how it has happened this time around is definitely [due to] the able leadership of the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister," he said.

"Their friendship, their partnership, their trust and how significant it is for the people. I really think the guidance from the two leaders, and of course the Assam Rifles leadership, the DGAR, has been instrumental in making this happen," Mr Lalremruata said, referring to the Director General Assam Rifles.

"I guess we are lucky that it happened in our time and in a very fast paced manner," he added.