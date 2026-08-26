Assam Man Steals 50 Lakh From Father, Splurges On Girlfriend, iPhone: Cops

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Assam for allegedly breaking into his family's locker and stealing cash and valuables to the tune of Rs 50 lakh. Yash Dhanuka Agarwal, the police suspect, spent most of it on his girlfriend. The young man, who had left his Jorhat home for Gujarat's Ahmedabad, was brought back by his father and handed over to the police.

The police said the theft took place on August 11 when the family was away from home. The locker in Agarwal Senior's room was allegedly broken open and the cash and gold ornaments taken.

During investigation, the police, with the help of the cyber security cell, suspected it to be an inside job. Yash Agarwal had left Jorhat after the incident. The police traced his cellphone and found it in Ahmedabad.

Agarwal's father later travelled to Ahmedabad, brought him back to Jorhat and handed him over to the police.

Yash Agarwal was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, said Rishikesh Hazarika, the officer-in-charge of Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

"We made the plan with Jitu Somani and Rohit Prasad. They suggested that I take the money... Jitu said they will guide me on how to do it. We took the help of a locksmith... We partied there was this girl also, Pubali. I spent Rs 5 lakh on her," Yash Agarwal told reporters.

"I am really sorry. Jitu Somani manipulated me," he added.

The police are now investigating how the stolen money was spent.

Investigators suspect that Yash used part of the money on his longtime girlfriend Pubali Dutta, buying her an iPhone for Rs 1.5 lakh. He also allegedly gave her cash and spent several days with her at hotels and resorts.

Pubali Dutta has not been made an accused in the case. The police are likely to question her as part of the investigation.

Yash Agarwal's friends Jitendra Somani and Rohit Prasad have been named in the First Information Report. The police suspect they may have been involved in the alleged plan and helped dispose of the stolen gold. Both are currently on the run.

The family told the police that the cash had been kept at home for business purposes. Yash Agarwal, who was involved in the family business, was allegedly aware of the money kept there.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police are now trying to trace the other suspects and recover the stolen cash and gold. The investigation is in progress.