Assam Man, Accused Of Raping His Daughter, Kills Wife In Court Premises

Share EMAIL PRINT Purna Nahar Deka said the victim filed a false case against him (Representational) Guwahati: A man, accused of raping his daughter, allegedly hacked his wife to death in the premises of the Dibrugarh sessions court in Assam. The man and his wife had gone to the court for hearing in the case when the accused starting hitting the woman with a sharp weapon. The accused, who was later arrested, said he didn't rape his daughter and his wife had filed a false case against him.



"I am innocent... She filed a false case against me involving my daughter. She did not even allow me to come home after I was released on bail. So I killed her today," said Purna Nahar Deka after his arrest.



The incident occurred at 10:30 am when Deka allegedly attacked his wife Rita Nahar Deka outside the court room of the Districts and Sessions Judge of Dibrugarh.



Police said the woman had filed a complaint nine month ago accusing Deka of raping her daughter. "The two arrived in the court for hearing of the case. Both were seated on a bench outside the court room," Inspector Sidheswar Borah said.



He added that the woman was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead. "We rushed her to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh but the doctors declared her brought dead. We have arrested the man," Mr Borah added.



, a man in Delhi recently killed his wife in a fit of rage. The man later surrendered.



Yaseen came to the police station and told the police that he had strangulated his wife, Ms Janhavi, with a rope. He was arrested after the police recovered the body from their home in Shakurpur.



He told the police that his wife often used to nag him and fight with him. He said Ms Janhavi again picked up a fight with him and in a fit of rage he killed her.



With inputs from IANS



