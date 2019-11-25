Assam Journalist Attacked While Cycling Home, Colleagues Demand Probe

Naresh Mitra is renowned for his reportage on environment and wildlife.

Journalists in Guwahati have demanded a high-level probe into an alleged attack on a colleague in a secluded part of the city on Friday night.

Police said Naresh Mitra, a journalist renowned for his reportage on environment and wildlife, was brought to the Gauhati Medical College by unidentified people. Given the severity of his injuries, his family later shifted him to the Nem-Care Super Specialty Hospital.

It was initially believed that Mr Mitra, who used to pedal to work on a bicycle every day, may have been hit from behind by a vehicle. But doctors who operated on him later said it was more likely to have been a case of assault, a press statement issued by the Journalists' Forum Assam (JFA) read.

The JFA demanded a thorough probe into the case. "We strongly demand a high-level probe into the incident where Naresh got injured that night. Moreover, we wish his early recovery and express hope that he would be able to explain the situation soon," the statement, signed by association president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria, read.

Guwahati Police said the incident may have occurred while Mr Mitra was returning home from work around 10:30 pm. They have launched a probe, and are currently trying to procure CCTV footage to stitch together the sequence of events leading to the alleged attack.

According to family members, there were no external injuries on the senior journalist's body and his bicycle didn't seem to have been damaged either. They said that although Mr Mitra was awake in the initial hours, even speaking to those attending to him, he slowly lapsed into unconsciousness.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.