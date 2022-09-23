Assam Files Case Against Popular Front Of India (PFI) Protesters, Calls For Ban

The NIA raided several PFI locations across the country yesterday

Assam has filed a case against People's Front of India (PFI) protesters and asked the centre to ban the organisation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Several PFI members were arrested in Assam yesterday as part of a pan-India crackdown on the organisation, which allegedly has terror links.

"We have filed a case against PFI protesters. We are trying to see who instigated it," Mr Sarma said.

In a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams led by the National Investigation Agency, or NIA, arrested 106 PFI members yesterday in near simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities.

The Assam government has been consistently requesting to ban the PFI. Since PFI is spread across the country, it is difficult for only one state to go after them, Mr Sarma said.

"We are also investigating nexus between PFI and terror cells," the Chief Minister said.

The creates an ecosystem, and on the basis of that ecosystem, people are drawn into terror activity, the Chief Minister said.

In yesterday's raids, Kerala, where the PFI has some strong pockets, accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests with its chairman OMA Salam among those arrested. The pan-India raids and arrests were a result of the "largest ever" investigation process against the outfit "till date", according to officials.

The Assam Police will look into suspected links between the PFI and Al-Qaeda backed terror cells busted in the state in recent times. The Assam Police also arrested a top PFI leader from West Bengal, totalling 11 PFI members.