In Fresh Raids, 4 Of Banned Popular Front of India Arrested In Assam

Four members of the banned outfit Popular Front Of India (PFI) were arrested in Assam's Kamrup district in a fresh round of raids. Cops raided several locations in the district last night and through the day.

"Last night, we arrested three people from PFI from Nagerbera, Kamrup. We will regularly take action against jehadis and the PFI in the state," Special DGP GP Singh told reporters. Another was arrested later.

The Centre has banned PFI for five years for allegedly having links with terror groups.

On September 27, the second round of nationwide multi agency raids on top leaders and functionaries of the controversial outfit led to 247 arrests. Over a hundred were arrested in the first round.

PFI has been accused of terror funding, providing weapons training to Muslim youth, and radicalising them to join terrorist organisations. The series of raids are reportedly based on intelligence inputs provided by the National Investigation Agency.

The NIA had arrested over 106 members of the PFI during its largest-ever raids spread across 15 states on September 22.

Formed in 2006, the PFI claims to work for the empowerment of marginalised communities in India and advocate the rights of Dalits, Muslims, and tribals. Law enforcement agencies, however, say PFI is promoting radical Islam and recruiting for terror outfits. The organisation came under the scanner of central agencies after its members chopped off the hand of a college professor in Kerala for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.