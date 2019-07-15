Updates: 26 Lakh Affected By Assam Floods, At Least 11 Dead As Situation Worsens

Assam Floods: The NDRF along with state agencies are leading the rescue operations.

The monsoon floods in Assam claimed another life on Saturday, taking the number of deaths in the rain-ravaged state to seven. Official sources said that over 15 lakh people have been affected in 25 of Assam's 33 districts so far, and the situation will only get worse amid predictions of more rainfall in the hours to come. The rescue efforts are being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is actively evacuating people residing in low-lying areas to relief camps across the state.

On the other hand, at least four people have died and around 18 lakh were affected in nine districts of Bihar, an official report said. Five rivers of the state are flowing above the danger level due to torrential rains in the catchment areas bordering Nepal, the report by the Disaster Management Department said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of several districts.

