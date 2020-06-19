Assam Files Case Against Kolkata-Based Commentator Over Controversial Tweet

Garga Chatterjee had been in the news for his outspoken views on non-Bengalis.

A Kolkata-based political commentator, Garga Chatterjee, who describes himself as a 'Bengali nationalist', is in trouble for allegedly insulting Sukapha, the first 'Ahom' king of Assam.

Media reports on Friday said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the Assam Police to leave for Kolkata to arrest Mr Chatterjee.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Chatterjee questioned Mr Sonowal for celebrating Asom Day, which honours legacy of Sukapha. A police complaint on the tweet was filed on Thursday and alleges Mr Chatterjee "indirectly targeted" the Ahom community as well as the greater Assamese society with "blatant accusation of being Chinese invaders".

"Why does @sarbanandsonwal regularly celebrate a Chinese invader and his invading army? Why does banned separatist group ULFA also celebrate the Chinese invader? Do real Indians know that Indian tax money is being used by BJP in Assam to put up statues of a Chinese invader?" Mr Chattterjee questioned.

"These tweets coming in the wake of tense border standoff in Ladakh and general antagonism against China government at large might lead to targeting of Assamese people in rest of India," the police complaint filed by a Doctor-activist from Dibrugarh Bhaskar Papukon Gogoi, also a BJP supporter, stated.

Mr Chatterjee had been in the news for his outspoken views on non-Bengalis. On June 14, Mr Chatterjee had called for expelling illegal Nepalis, alleging, "Nepal wanted to conquer parts of India".

The state government in an official statement has added that Mr Chatterjee had made objectionable comments on social media on the "architect of the greater Assam" Sukapha and the Ahom community and hence the chief minister directed Guwahati Police to immediately register a case.

"We have already registered a case against him and our team is will reach Kolkata on Friday night to arrest Chatterjee" Guwahati Police Commissioner MP Gupta told NDTV.