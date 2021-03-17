'Poisonous Powers': Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal On Congress, Allies

Assam Election 2021: Sarbananda Sonowal was addressing a poll rally.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress-AIUDF grand alliance - also called "Mahajoth" - as he labelled them as "poisonous power".

Addressing a poll rally at Thowra constituency in Sivasagar, the Chief Minister said, "The BJP will not allow these "poisonous powers" to run our government. The Congress and Badruddin Ajmal led-AIUDF are the main enemy of Assam... they will destroy the state. Whatever hardship and sacrifice we face, we will defeat the enemy of Assam."

"In the last five years, we have fulfilled the promises made in 2016 to make Assam "corruption free", "pollution-free" and "militancy-free". Our government is committed to work for the development of Assam," Mr Sonowal further said.

Congress and Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF is the main enemy of Assam. We will not allow these poisonous powers to run our Govt. Come whatever sacrifice or hardship, we will defeat these enemies of Assam. pic.twitter.com/m9od3OSx3x — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 16, 2021

On the other hand, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal said that his party "will always stand for the state's unity and development".

Recently, at a poll rally in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the AIUDF as "the party of 'infiltrators".

He also said that party is using the infiltrators as their vote bank.

"Congress see vote bank in infiltrators. In Kerala, the Congress has allied with Muslim League, in West Bengal, they forged an alliance with ISF and in Assam with (Badruddin) Ajmal," Mr Shah said addressing a crowd in Margherita, a crucial seat in Upper Assam's Tinsukia district.

The BJP has been slamming the Congress's 'Grand Alliance' by raising the issue of illegal migration which was the party's main election issue in 2016.

Last week, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal had told NDTV: "I am not the only target for the BJP, they want to finish me off politically. They know I have a hold on about 35 per cent votes. If it works my way, they will not remain in power. I can sway these votes in favour of the alliance."

Assam votes in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6; votes will be counted on May 2.