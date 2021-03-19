Assam Election 2021: Himanta Biswa Sarma Files Nomination For Jalukbari Seat

Himanta Biswa Sarma filed his nomination in Guwahati amid cheers by a sea of supporters.

North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is contesting the assembly polls from Jalukbari seat, filed his nomination in Guwahati on Friday, amid cheers by a sea of supporters.

The BJP leader led a massive rally from Sonaram Field here to the office of Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu, where he submitted his papers in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior party leaders.

Accompanied by entrepreneur wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and son Nandil, the political heavyweight, during the roadshow, waved at his supporters, who played traditional musical instruments to greet him.

Women, in colourful attire, were seeing performing Bihu dance on the two-kilometre stretch that the rally covered in a span of three hours.

Earlier in the day, Mr Sarma and his wife had offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

The state finance minister, after filing his nomination, told reporters that the election results would determine the course of Assam's development, its future.

Seeking peoples blessings, he exuded confidence that the BJP-AGP-UPPL combine will win the assembly polls.

Asked about his thoughts on opposition Grand Alliance, the minister, refusing to say much, wished them well.

He also skirted questions about the BJPs chief ministerial face in Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from Jalukbari for the fifth consecutive term. He had won the seat in 2016 by a margin of over 85,000 votes.



