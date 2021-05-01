'Assam BJP, Allies Will Win 83 Seats': State Party Chief Ahead Of Results

Exit poll predict BJP is set to retain power in Assam by winning 73 of 126 seats (File)

The BJP, along with its alliance partners in Assam, will win 83 seats claimed its state party chief, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, on Friday, two days before the election results. The projection is far below the 100 seats the BJP claimed to win but comfortably above the majority mark of 64. The state Assembly strength is 126.

Explaining the break-up of numbers, Mr Dass said the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will suffer reverses and will have to settle with just eight seats. The BJP will win 70 seats, he said, adding the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), another partner, will win five seats.

The BJP, project exit polls, is set to retain power in Assam by winning 73 of 126 seats. Exit polls, however, often get it wrong.

"Together with allies, we will get 83 seats in the 126-member assembly. There are 21 seats which are doubtful, and we are expecting from these seats we will garner at least three seats and our tally will touch 86. In Barak valley we will get seven seats," Mr Dass told reporters in Guwahati.

The BJP ran a spirited campaign with its top national leaders - Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others - campaigning in the state.

In 2016, the BJP, led-by Sarbananda Sonowal, formed its first government in the North East, ending 15 years in office for the Congress' Tarun Gogoi in Assam.

Perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal AIDUF and Bodoland People's Front are the two main partners of the Congress-led Mahajot or grand allaince of 10 parties in Assam. The three-phase polls concluded on April 6.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2.