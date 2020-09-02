Assam Doctor On Run After Pouring Hot Water On 12-Year-Old Boy

Assam: The police are looking for the doctor and his wife, who are on the run

A 12-year-old boy who had been working at the house of a doctor in Assam's Dibrugarh was found tortured and suffering from injuries. The doctor, Siddhi Prasad Deori, working with Assam medical College, 500 km east of main city Guwahati, allegedly poured hot water on a the boy, who he had kept as a domestic help for the last one year.

According to police sources, the minor was sleeping on the floor on August 27 when Mr Deori poured hot water on him.

The boy was later rescued by a joint team of the non-profit Childline, the Dibrugarh Child Welfare Committee and the police from the house of the doctor on August 29.

Residents had first informed the district child welfare committee on August 29 that the doctor had employed a child labourer. The doctor allegedly tortured the boy constantly, according to the residents.

A police case against the doctor has been filed.

When the police went to arrest Mr Deori at his house today, they had to wait for some time since no one opened the doors.

Later, the police called the magistrate and they scaled the walls of the house and entered the building, police sources said.

The doctor and his wife, who is a principal at Moran College, were not found there, police sources said.

A search is on for them.