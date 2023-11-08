Assam Congress MLA Arrested For Speech That 'Hurt Religious Sentiments'

Aftabuddin Mollah was arrested from the house of another Congress MLA. (Representational)

A Congress MLA was arrested by the Assam Police today for "malicious" speech allegedly targeting a particular community and "hurting religious sentiments" during a public meeting in the state's Goalpara district last week. He has been sent to one--day police custody.

Aftabuddin Mollah was arrested from the house of another Congress MLA based on a First Information Report (FIR), police said.

The opposition lawmaker had reportedly said that a particular type of crime is committed by one group of people of a specific community. The video of the meeting went viral on social media and created an outrage. It led to the filing of a number of police complaints at various places.

Though he later sought a public apology after his alleged derogatory remarks sparked outrage throughout Assam, state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah served him a show cause notice asking him to reply immediately as to why the grand old party should not take disciplinary action against him.

"Mollah deliberately and maliciously made his speech against the Hindu priests and saints which has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus," alleged the FIR by one Dipak Kumar Das.

The complainant further alleged that Aftabuddin Mollah's speech has "promoted enmity among the Hindus and the Muslims" which is likely to "disturb the public tranquillity".

A case has been registered against the Congress leader at the Dispur police station under sections 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153(A)(1)(b) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), and 505(2) (Intent to create or promote enmity on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reacting to the arrest, Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar alleged that Mr Mollah was victimised at a time when many political leaders, especially those from the ruling BJP have made "even more serious communal statements" and police have not taken any note of those.

"We don't want anyone to make such statements on any person or community. But we also hope that police will take action on other such law violators," he added.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi alleged that police acted in a "partisan manner" in arresting the Congress MLA when AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal "makes more serious derogatory and communal remarks on a daily basis".

"It is good that the police have acted in this case. But it should also act in other cases when BJP and AIUDF leaders make such communal statements," he added.