Assam Conducts Dry Run For Coronavirus Vaccination

Assam conducted a dry run for coronavirus vaccination at various health facilities in 14 districts on Friday, official sources said.

Officials of the UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) were present on the occasion.

The dry run will be held regularly in 30 districts of the state to prepare the medical staff for the actual vaccination process and plug loopholes in the planned system, sources said.

On Friday, the exercise was conducted in Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Morigaon, Jorhat, Hailakandi, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong, and South Salmara districts.

The first dry run in the state was held over two days from December 28 in Nalbari and Sonitpur districts and it was followed by another in Kamrup Metropolitan district on January two.

The state government has already prepared a list of health workers, including doctors, who will be administered the vaccine in the first stage.