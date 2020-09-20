Assam Chief Minister Orders Probe Into Police Exam Question Paper Leak

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered a probe into leak of exam paper

The Assam government cancelled a police recruitment examination today and ordered a probe after the question paper for the written test for recruitment of sub-inspectors was leaked on social media.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered the probe into the leak of the question paper and directed DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta to catch the culprits.

Mr Sonowal said action should be taken against any "vested interests" that conspired to derail the recruitment process. The exam was scheduled to be held at 12 pm today.

According to sources, the decision to cancel the examination has been taken as question paper for the written test to be conducted by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) was leaked through social media this morning.

Candidates were upset over the cancellation. The first advertisement for recruitment of sub-inspectors for 597 posts was published in November 2018.

On November 2019, a notice for the exam was issued by the State Level Police Recruitment Board.

Angry students have expressed disappointment over the leak and the exam cancellation.

The Recruitment Board is yet to fix the next date for the written test. Recently, a number of young people were detained after an audio clip seeking Rs 4 lakh for recruitment was shared widely on social media.

On September 12, police arrested the kingpin in the racket, Manoj Tamuli, from Lakhimpur in Assam.