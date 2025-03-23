Assam Board Cancels Class 11 Exam Over Reports Of Paper Leak

Exams for Class 11 in schools under Assam state board have been cancelled following reports of paper leaks, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said today. The exams were to be held from March 24 to 29, and included 36 subjects. The authorities will take a call on the fresh dates on Monday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the minister said the Mathematics paper was leaked after 18 schools, including three government institutes, across the state broke the security seal a day before the scheduled examination.

"Due to reports of question paper leak and breach of protocol, the remaining subjects of HS First Year Examination 2025 (scheduled from March 24-29) stand cancelled," Mr Pegu said in another post.

The move comes days after the Higher Secondary first year Mathematics paper, due on March 21, was cancelled after a paper leak.

Leading student bodies - including NSUI, SFI, SMSS and AASU - have demanded an investigation into the alleged leak. They have also criticised the BJP-led Assam government and demanded Pegu's resignation and suspension of state board chief R C Jain.

