Assam Assembly Polls: NDA Set To Retain Power

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to retain Assam, heading for a comfortable majority in the northeastern state. By noon today, the party was leading in 81 seats, crossing the majority mark, while the opposition Mahajot led by the Congress party led in 45.

Voting for these elections took place in three phases between March 27 and April 1.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the NDA had trounced the Congress, winning 86 seats and installing Sarbananda Sonowal as Chief Minister.

The assurance of victory in Assam came amid the BJP-led alliances' likely defeat in other key states and a Union Territory where elections were held along with Assam: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.