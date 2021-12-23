Assam Assembly Passes Amendments To Its Cattle Preservation Act

Assam chief minister said that there will be no Bills regarding buffaloes.

The Assam assembly today passed amendments to its Cattle Preservation Act, which was passed only four months back. The amendments bring two major changes to the Act, including allowing inter-district movement of cattle except in border districts.

The Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill was passed on Thursday during the ongoing session of the Assam legislative assembly.

One of the amendments allows the appropriate court to order for sale of seized vehicles or conveyance, including boats, vessels, etc., except cattle, through a public auction, after being produced before the court during any inquiry or trial.

Another amendment allows inter-district movement of cattle, except for the border districts.

While speaking on the issue, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are looking to an end to cow slaughter in the state".

CM Sarma assured that there will be no restriction on cattle rearing for farming purposes.

He added that there will be no Bills regarding buffaloes.

Speaking further on the issue, CM Sarma said that those involved in illegal cattle trade and supply will now invite punishments. The police will be free to seize their vehicles and auction them off.

Mr Sarma also mentioned that the state will aim to increase its milk production. "It turns out that a lot of people are busy with beef, and not milk. We are aiming to control the killing of cattle," he said.

"Today's amendment is not inter-state but rather it is intra-state," he added.

This August, the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 was passed to regulate the slaughter, consumption, and transportation of cattle.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had tabled the Bill in the House on July 12.

After the passing of the Cattle Bill, 2021, the government had faced criticism due to strict provisions of the Bill. The Assam government has passed the Bill again today after changing some provisions from the earlier Bill.