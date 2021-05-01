Assam Bans Victory Rally On Counting Day, Extends Night Curfew Till May 7

The state government has banned victory rallies across the state. (Representational image)

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Assam government on Friday banned victory rallies across the state on May 2, when Assembly election results will be declared. The government has also extended the night curfew across the state till May 7.

The state government has released two separate notification in this regard.

"Any victory procession or assembly at any public place during and after the counting on 02.05.2021 is prohibited," the notification released by the government said.

It has specified that winning candidate will only be accompanied by two persons while the cracking of fire crackers and usage of loud speakers has been prohibited.

All persons will have to wear mask, it said.

Meanwhile, the restrictions on movement of individuals from 8 pm to 5 am which were to end on Saturday have been extended by a week keeping in mind the declaration of election results and the spike in daily cases that has reached over 3,000.

All shops and market places barring essential services such as pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics will have to shut down during night curfew, according to the order.

Services like electricity, water and sanitation and public transport are also exempt from the night curfew.

The order also exempts officials of Government of India, the government of Assam, judicial officers and persons entrusted with election-related work on the production of valid ID card.

Assam recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the highest in a single day so far, taking the number of deaths to 1,281, while 3,197 new cases pushed the tally to 2,53,123, the state government said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,826.