'No Opposition In Field,' Says Himanta Sarma, Points To Empty Helipad

Assam election 2021: Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is confident of winning the election

With less than two weeks left for the first phase of the Assam election on March 27, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is confident of not only winning, but his party would gain three to four more seats than last term.

While the Congress-led alliance and the newly formed regional anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act parties too had raised the challenge as election dates draw closer, Mr Sarma, who is also the BJP's main strategist, said there is no competition so far.

"There isn't any competition (to BJP) till date," said Mr Sarma today at Khanapara veterinary field that has been converted into a temporary helipad.

"Here's the field. I cannot see anyone (opposition's helicopters) on the empty landing spots. It is just us who are flying in here. But, still, let's see," he said, pointing at the helipad.

"We have reasons to believe that BJP will win four to five more seats this election and we are going forward with that target in our mind," Mr Sarma said.

A total of 269 candidates have filed their nominations for 47 seats, mostly in Upper Assam, where election will be held in the first phase on March 27. The BJP has fielded 38 candidates in the first phase. It includes Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam minister Naba Kumar Doley, while its ally Asom Gana Parishad has fielded candidates in eight constituencies including Bokakhat, where party president Atul Bora will contest and Kaliabor from which Keshab Mahanta will contest.

The Congress fielded 43 candidates that includes Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora for Gohpur and leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia for Nazira while the rest, the party left for their allies.

"I had rallied in Gohpur yesterday (Monday). The people there have said they want Ripun Bora as chief minister of Bangladesh, not in Assam," Mr Sarma told reporters on Tuesday.