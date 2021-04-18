In Assam, Advance Booking Of Hotels For Congress Amid Poaching Fear: Sources

The Congress has booked a few hotels across Assam to "insulate" its candidates.

The Congress has booked a few hotels across Assam to "insulate" its candidates from possible poaching by the BJP ahead of the declaration of Assam Assembly elections results on May 2, party sources said on Saturday.

Congress leaders on Saturday met at a hotel in Guwahati for a closed-door meeting with their candidates.

Sources said that the party has been planning to keep the candidates somewhere in Guwahati, Tezpur and Kaziranga on April 22 and not let them be in touch with the world beyond.

However, senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh dismissed the reports of hotel bookings and said that their alliance will "get a big majority".

"Our candidates are not going anywhere. We just given some directions to the party candidates for the preparations of counting days because of past experiences," said Mr Singh.

At least two Congress allies - Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) - have already shifted their candidates out of state amid fears of poaching.

The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan, has already stowed away three of its candidates to a Jaipur luxury hotel.

Assam, where the BJP came to power in the 2016 election, voted for a new government in three phases between March 27 and April 6. The results are due on May 2 along with those for polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.