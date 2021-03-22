'Assam Corruption-Free, Congress Party Of Opportunists': Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Amit Shah was in Assam's Majuli, the seat of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

With just days to go for the first phase of the Assam Assembly election, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda addressed rallies in Majuli and Tingkong districts on Monday, where they lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "infiltration, militancy and corruption-free" state and accused the Congress of practising "politics of opportunism".

Mr Shah, speaking in Majuli on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal - the ruling BJP's candidate for the seat - said Prime Minister Modi and Mr Sonowal had done "lots of development work in the past five years", and that the state had become corruption-free.

"Assam became free from militancy, infiltration, agitation and curfew in the past five years. The Sarbananda Sonowal government has done lots of development work... earlier, under Congress rule, militancy and infiltration had increased, but the BJP government has freed Assam from these things. Assam has become a corruption free state," Mr Shah declared.

Mr Shah also praised Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP's trouble-shooter in the northeast, and slammed the Congress for not doing anything during the 15 years it was in power.

"During Congress rule land in Satra and Kaziranga were safe havens for infiltrators. But in the last five years we have freed these lands," the Home Minister said.

Mr Shah hit out at the Congress-led opposition alliance, which includes Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). He said the AIUDF was sitting on the Congress' lap.

BJP chief JP Nadda, meanwhile, was in Tingkong, where MLA Bimal Bora is up for re-election.

"Congress has alliance with Muslim League, CPI(ML) and AIUDF for the upcoming Kerala, Bengal and Assam elections. Congress is a party of opportunists and their main aim is political opportunism," Mr Nadda declared.

"In the last 15 years of Congress rule the party did nothing for the civilization and culture of Assam. They did not prioritise the security of Assam. But after our government came to power we have given priority to the problems of Assam," he said.

Mr Nadda also criticised the Congress for exploiting communities and tribes working in tea plantations. "In the last 50 years, what has Congress done for the tea tribes? They have not done anything but after we came to power, many schemes for their welfare came," he said.

Assam votes in three phases starting March 27. The results will be out on May 2.