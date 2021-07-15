Assam, Arunachal Pradesh Working To Fix Border Dispute Out Of Court

The CM was speaking at a meeting called for Development of North Eastern Region Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have agreed to find an out-of-court solution to their inter-state boundary dispute and have started working towards it, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said today.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a virtual meeting convened by newly-appointed Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy to discuss various aspects of the development of the region.

According to an official at the Chief Minister's office at Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Khandu told the meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have stressed on resolving the border dispute amicably.

He added that Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have agreed, in principle, to sort out the issue out-of-court.

"The Inter-state boundary issue has been long pending. I have discussed it with my Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma and we have agreed to go for an out-of-court solution to all issues related to our boundary," Mr Khandu was quoted as saying by the official.

"In fact, we have already started working on the ground. If everything goes well in the next few months, we may see some concrete results towards instilling peace permanently along our boundaries," he added.

The states of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are locked in several boundary disputes. Encroachment in border areas has led to several incidents of violence in the past.

Central paramilitary forces were deployed at some of these inter-state borders to prevent an escalation in the violence.

The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) has now written to Union Home Minister Shah, seeking the centre's intervention to find a lasting solution to these boundary disputes.

In the memorandum, Sinam Prakash Singh, secretary general of NESO, said the issue has been lingering on for "far too long" and added that tension crops up time and again, resulting in hardship for people living in the disputed border areas and also loss of human lives.

The NESO, he said, has been striving for people to people contact in these areas and urging the state governments to resolve the vital issue. But the state governments have not reached a concrete agreement so far, the memorandum said.