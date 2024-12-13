"Historic Milestone" Achieved In Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link: Minister

The final track work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link (USBRL) project is complete, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday, calling it a "historic milestone". The completion marks a crucial phase in the ongoing project, which aims to establish a direct rail connection between Kashmir and the rest of the country.



“Historic milestone; Final track work The ballast-less track work for the 3.2 km-long Tunnel T-33, located at the foothills of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed today at 02:00 hrs,” Mr Vaishnaw wrote on X.

Historic milestone; Final track work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link is complete.



The ballast-less track work for the 3.2 km-long Tunnel T-33, located at the foothills of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed today… pic.twitter.com/VUZTTi61A7 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 13, 2024



As per an update on November 19, 255 km of the total 272 km stretch had been completed, with just a 17-kilometre section between Katra and Reasi left.



One of the most eagerly awaited aspects of the USBRL project is the anticipated Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to begin operations in January 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the train, which will connect Kashmir directly to New Delhi.



The USBRL project holds significant strategic value, providing seamless connectivity to the Kashmir Valley and strengthening the region's link to the rest of India. This project, initially approved in 1994-95, has been rolled out in phases. The first phase, the 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section, was commissioned in October 2009. This was followed by the 18-km Banihal-Qazigund stretch in June 2013 and the 25-km Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014. In February 2020, PM Modi inaugurated the 48.1-km Banihal-Sangaldan stretch, marking another significant milestone in the project's progress.



It was designated a “National Project” in 2002. A key highlight of this project is the world's highest railway bridge, standing 359 metres above the Chenab riverbed, making it 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. This 1.3-km-long bridge is a vital part of the 111-km stretch connecting Katra to Banihal, a crucial segment of the Kashmir Railway project.



With inspections and assessments of tracks and stations taking place, the final push towards completing the remaining sections is well underway.