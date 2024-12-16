Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects New Ganga Rail Bridge In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025

Ashwini Vaishnaw also visited the Phaphamau area to review preparations.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday conducted an inspection of the newly constructed Ganga Rail Bridge at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The bridge, which spans 1,934 metres, is set to replace the century-old single-line bridge over the Ganga.

Mr Vaishnaw also visited the Phaphamau area to review preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, news agency ANI reported.

Sharing a video of the bridge inspection on social media platform X, Mr Vaishnaw wrote, "Preparation for the great Kumbh! A new double-line rail bridge will soon replace the 100-year-old single-line bridge over Gangaji. Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh."

As part of the review, Mr Vaishnaw revealed that the Railways plans to run around 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special trains, to accommodate the expected 1.5 to 2 crore passengers for the event, PTI reported. The Maha Kumbh Mela will begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025.

Infrastructure Development For Kumbh

The Prayagraj-Varanasi route has been doubled, and the Phaphamau-Janghai section has been expanded, he said, as per PTI New entrances have been created at major stations, including Jhansi, Phaphamau, Prayagraj, Subedarganj, Naini, and Cheoki.

The Railways have also built 48 new platforms and over 23 holding areas at stations in Prayagraj to ensure better facilities for passengers.

To improve station navigation, the Railway Ministry has implemented colour-coded tickets and designated holding areas. For the first time, the mobile Unreserved Ticket System (UTS), used during the Rath Yatra in Puri, will be available at Prayagraj.

A control room has been set up at each station, providing live feeds to a central control room at Prayagraj station. This system will also receive CCTV footage from Maha Kumbh Nagar and inputs from local police.

More Facilities For Devotees

The government has also launched large-scale infrastructure projects for the Maha Kumbh. A floating jetty at Sangam will allow devotees to bathe and change clothes conveniently. A 100-bed hospital is also being built.

For accommodation, the government is building natural huts and tents. Options will include villas, Maharaja suites, Swiss cottages, and dormitories, with prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000 per day. Charges for guests will range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw added that Indian Railways has spent over Rs 5,000 crore in the past two years to prepare for the Maha Kumbh.