'Some Words Were Unexpected': Congress On Ashok Gehlot's NDTV Interview

After Ashok Gehlot's all-out attack on his Rajasthan rival Sachin Pilot, whom he repeatedly called "gaddar (traitor)" in an exclusive interview to NDTV yesterday, the Congress said certain words used by the Chief Minister were "unexpected" and "surprising".

"Some words used in the interview were unexpected. We are a family. Both Gehlot and Pilot are needed," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

"There are some differences that will be resolved. There is no atmosphere of fear in our party. People say whatever comes to their mind. The High Command is not dictatorial."

Jairam Ramesh said both are senior leaders. "Whatever be the resolution, the organization comes before individuals," he asserted.

He added: "Even I am surprised by the words used (by Gehlot)."

In his trenchant attack on Sachin Pilot, Mr Gehlot told NDTV that he is a traitor and could never be Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

"A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister. The High Command cannot make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister... a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs. Who revolted. He betrayed the party, (he) is a traitor," Mr Gehlot, 71, said.

He also accused the BJP of enabling Mr Pilot's 2020 revolt and paying MLAs who backed him Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Mr Pilot said: "Ashok Gehlot has called me incompetent, traitor and has made lots of allegations. These allegations are false and completely unnecessary at a time we need to put up a united fight against BJP... It is unbecoming for such a senior leader to say such things at a time like this."