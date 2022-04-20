Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel In Delhi Today To Meet Sonia Gandhi: Report

Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel were to give the details of political situation in their states. (File)

Congress Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel are scheduled to visit the national capital on Wednesday to hold a discussion with party interim president Sonia Gandhi.

According to sources, both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh's chief ministers were scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi at 12:30 pm in Delhi regarding the political situation in the states.

Both the Chief Ministers were to give the details of the political situation in their states and the future road map was to be discussed in the meeting.

The series of meetings starting on Wednesday is being held on 10 Janpath for the upcoming few days.

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, many senior leaders including Prashant Kishor, Ambika Soni, AK Antony, Kamal Nath, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijay Singh, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala were present at the meeting that was held on Tuesday.

More such meetings are scheduled in the coming days, sources said.

