Ashok Chavan Quitting Congress Is Like 'Son Abandoning Mother': Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said he believed Ashok Chavan was still with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (File)

Ashok Chavan quitting the Congress is like a son abandoning his own mother, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ashok Chavan, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, announced he had quit the Congress.

"If the son of Shankarrao Chavan, a stalwart who served as Maharashtra Chief Minister between 1975 and 1977, quits the Congress, then it is like a son abandoning his mother," Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut, however, said he believed Ashok Chavan was still with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT).

"If he is saying he has not gone anywhere then there is no need for brouhaha over it. His family's entire life has been for the Congress. Whatever he is right now is due to the Congress," Sanjay Raut added.

Amid speculation that the former Chief Minister may join the BJP, Sanjay Raut said the ruling party left no stone unturned to indict the Nanded strongman in the Adarsh housing scam.

"We have faith in Ashokrao. Till yesterday, he was with us. During the seat sharing meeting, his opinions about certain seats in Marathwada were very firm, which shows he is still with us. I feel hopeful," Sanjay Raut said.

However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP added that if somebody was determined to take a certain step then who could stop such a person.

Asked about desertions from the grand old party, Sanjay Raut said the Congress was like an old but immortal woman.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)