'Satisfactory': Ashok Chavan On Top Court Decision On Maratha Quota Issue

Ashok Chavan, head of the sub-committee on Maratha reservation issue, expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court refusing to pass an interim stay on the Bombay High Court's order which had upheld the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra law granting reservation to the community in education and jobs.

"It is a satisfactory development that the Supreme Court has refused to stay the admissions of PG courses in medical education as per the state's Maratha Reservation act. Though people opposing Maratha reservation tried their best to get a stay, our lawyers argued very effectively and SC refused the stay," Mr Chavan said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that it will start from July 27 day-to-day final hearing on the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

