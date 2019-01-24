Ashok Chakra Award For Kashmir Soldier Killed In Anti-Terror Operation

Lance Naik Wani was killed in an anti-terror operation near Kashmir's Batagund on November 25.

Late Kashmir Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani has been chosen for the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peace-time gallantry award, by the Union government. President Ram Nath Kovind will present it to his wife, Mahajabeen, during the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

Lance Naik Wani was part of an operation against six terrorists in Hirapur villager, near Kashmir's Batagund, on November 25 when his team came under attack. He stormed the house where the terrorists were hiding, killing a district commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and a foreign terrorist, before being hit by bullets. The soldier also managed to injure a third terrorist before he was taken to a military hospital, where he died.

The soldier's body was draped in the Tricolour and brought back to his village, where it was handed over to his family. He was buried amid a 21-gun salute at his village on November 26. Many military personnel and local residents were present at his funeral.

An army officer seen consoling Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani's father soon after his death.

"Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani exhibited the most conspicuous gallantry in eliminating two terrorists before making the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," a press release from the President's Secretariat read.

The 38-year-old soldier, hailing from Cheki Ashmuji in Kulgam district, had joined the Army's 162 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army/ Home and Hearth), Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, in 2004. He had received the Sena Medal for gallantry on two occasions -- 2007 and 2018 -- in the course of his military career. His unit usually participated in anti-terrorist efforts in collaboration with the Rashtriya Rifles in Kashmir.

Lance Naik Wani had two sons, Athar (20) and Shaid (18), with his wife.