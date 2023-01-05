Ashneer Grover Hints At Political Debut 'In Next 5-10 Years'

Ashneer Grover, who was a guest on The Ranveer Show. (File)

Former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover revealed his political ambitions on a podcast on Wednesday, adding that this new chapter in his life would begin in the next five years. Asked if he's afraid to go into the "murky" world of politics, he said that his experiences were preparing him.

Ashneer Grover said that after making his mark in business, politics or nation-building felt like the natural next step in creating a larger impact. "I want to level up next, and want to become a minister ... I need to do something greater next. And I want to leave behind an impact. And eventually, politics is the only route to achieving that," he said.

Ashneer Grover, who was a guest on The Ranveer Show, a podcast hosted by popular YouTuber BeerBiceps, also said that his idea of becoming a minister i has not crystallised yet. When asked if he's afraid of this next move, he said, "When I look back, I feel like life is preparing me for (political) life already ... It will happen in the next five to seven years for sure."

He added, "You celebrated Rishi Sunak for becoming a Prime Minister at the age of 42. But if I aim for 45 people, I think it's too soon."

On the same podcast, the BharatPe co-founder said he does not like watching "poverty" portrayed in films and prefers watching movies like Zoya Aktar's 'Zindagi na Milengi Dobaara' ,which are "opulent".

Last month, he released his autobiography 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups'. "After reading this book, either you will leave your job and begin your own start-up, or you will spend your entire life as an employee. At least you would not be stuck in the middle," he had said.