Asaram Rape Case Verdict Today: Top Developments So Far

August 2013:



Asaram was taken into police custody in August 2013, following which he was taken to Jodhpur Central jail. A month later, a potency test was conducted on him and was produced before a Jodhpur court. While the self-styled godman has filed a number of bail petitions, a total of 12 applications were rejected by the trial court, the Rajasthan High Court, and the Supreme Court.



In November the same year, the charge-sheet filed against Asaram and four others had indicated blackmail in exchange of sexual favours, after which the former was booked under Sections 342, 376, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).In the years that followed, a number of the key witnesses in the case were attacked or went missing.Asaram's doctor Amrut Prajapat was shot in Gujarat's Rajkot in June 2014. His cook Akhil Gupta and another key witness, Kripal Singh, were shot dead in 2015 in Uttar Pradesh. Mahendra Chawala and Rahul Sachan, two other witnesses, were attacked on the premises of the Jodhpur court in 2015. They survived and went ahead to depose against Asaram.Asaram has thousands of followers across India with extensive money and muscle power.Ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict in the alleged rape case in Shahajahanpur, security has been beefed up in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana. The judgement in the case will be pronounced inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, fearing possible communal violence similar to that in Panchkula following the conviction of controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. The Jodhpur Court also dismissed a petition seeking entry of media persons in Central Jail of Jodhpur for the coverage of the judgement.Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be imposed in Jodhpur till April 30.

(With Inputs From ANI)



