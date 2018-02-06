Asaram Appears Via Video Conference In Gujarat Court Over Rape Case Cross examination of the survivor began today before additional sessions judge Rashida Vora.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Asaram is currently in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan (File Photo) Gandhinagar: Self-styled godman Asaram today appeared before a court here via video conferencing in connection with a rape case lodged against him by a Surat- based woman.



Asaram is currently in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.



Cross examination of the survivor began today before additional sessions judge Rashida Vora.



Her further examination will continue tomorrow, Asaram's lawyer BM Gupta said.



The court had during its last hearing ordered Asaram to remain present through video conferencing facility after he declined for the same despite the Gujarat High Court allowing the sessions court to conduct his trial through this facility.



The trail is being conducted in-camera and details of deposition cannot be released according to the court order.



As many as 26 witnesses have so far been examined by the court which is holding the trial in-camera owing to risk on their lives.



The case before the Gandhinagar court relates to a complaint filed by the Surat-based woman, who accused Asaram of raping her many times when she was living at his ashram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city between 1997 and 2006.



The charge sheet also names his wife Lakshmiben, daughter Bharti and four women followers Dhruvben, Nirmala, Jassi and Meera for abetment of rape. The charges against Asaram were framed in March 2016.



Asaram is also facing another rape case in Jodhpur in Rajasthan, and is currently lodged in a prison there.



Self-styled godman Asaram today appeared before a court here via video conferencing in connection with a rape case lodged against him by a Surat- based woman.Asaram is currently in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.Cross examination of the survivor began today before additional sessions judge Rashida Vora.Her further examination will continue tomorrow, Asaram's lawyer BM Gupta said.The court had during its last hearing ordered Asaram to remain present through video conferencing facility after he declined for the same despite the Gujarat High Court allowing the sessions court to conduct his trial through this facility.The trail is being conducted in-camera and details of deposition cannot be released according to the court order.As many as 26 witnesses have so far been examined by the court which is holding the trial in-camera owing to risk on their lives.The case before the Gandhinagar court relates to a complaint filed by the Surat-based woman, who accused Asaram of raping her many times when she was living at his ashram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city between 1997 and 2006. The charge sheet also names his wife Lakshmiben, daughter Bharti and four women followers Dhruvben, Nirmala, Jassi and Meera for abetment of rape. The charges against Asaram were framed in March 2016.Asaram is also facing another rape case in Jodhpur in Rajasthan, and is currently lodged in a prison there.