'Is US President A Chowdhary ?' Asaduddin Owaisi On PM-Trump Conversation

"Who is Donald Trump for us? Is he is a policeman," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today raised questions over India's need to engage with US President Donald Trump on Kashmir. Mr Owaisi's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Donald Trump over phone on Monday to discuss the regional developments after the Centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Expressing his disappointment over PM Modi and Donald Trump's conversation, Mr Owaisi told news agency ANI that PM Modi has affirmed the US President's earlier claim of being asked to mediate on Kashmir.

"I am both surprised and deeply pained by Prime Minister Modi talking to Trump on phone and discussing the issue which is a bilateral one. This step by PM Modi has affirmed what Trump has claimed earlier. This is a bilateral issue and no third party is allowed to intervene," Mr Owaisi said.

Mr Owaisi asked whether Trump is a "policeman" of the whole world or some "chowdhary''(strongman).

"Since the very beginning, we have been saying that Kashmir is a bilateral issue. India has a very consistent stand on this. Then what was the need for Prime Minister Modi to call US President Donald Trump and complain about it?" he asked.

"Our Prime Minister complained to Trump over the phone. Who is Trump for us? Is he is a policeman of the whole world or is some chowdhary ?" he asked.

On Monday PM Modi and Trump had a phone conversation where they discussed regional developments while stressing the need to reduce tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The development comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after Centre's Kashmir decision.

Last week, Donald Trump had spoken to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked him to resolve issues with India bilaterally.

