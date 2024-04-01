Asaduddin Owaisi Meets Mukhtar Ansari's Family At His Ghazipur Home

Asaduddin Owaisi at Mukhtar Ansari's residence in Ghazipur.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi paid tribute to Mukhtar Ansari and visited his residence in Ghazipur.

Taking to the social media platform X, he expressed grief over Mukhtar Ansari's death and wrote, "Today we went to the house of the deceased Mukhtar Ansari and paid tribute to his family. In this difficult time, we stand with his family, supporters and loved ones."

Taking a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "Insha Allah, the light will break through this darkness. If you are 'Pharaoh' then 'Moses' will also definitely come."

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest at the Kali Bagh burial ground in Ghazipur on Saturday. His mortal remains were buried near the graves of his parents.

There was heavy security deployment in Ghazipur on account of his last rites. Police personnel were deployed along the route leading from his residence to the graveyard.

Following the postmortem, the body of Mukhtar Ansari was brought to his Ghazipur residence on Friday night. The postmortem report, however, said that Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac

Mukhtar Ansari died at a hospital in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. His family, however, claimed that he was "given poison in the food."

According to the official release from the hospital, Mukhtar Ansari was brought to the hospital around 8:25 pm on Thursday. A team of nine doctors attended to him before he died, the release added.

Meanwhile, a three-member team has been formed that will conduct a magisterial investigation into the death of Mukhtar Ansari.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Banda issued orders concerning the judicial probe.

In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP-MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.

