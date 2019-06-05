Yogi Adityanath Turns 47, PM Wishes The 'Dynamic Chief Minister'

Yogi Adiyanath was born as Ajay Singh Bisht Pauri in the Garhwal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other senior BJP leaders wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath on his birthday this morning as he turns 47 today.

"Greetings to Uttar Pradesh's dynamic Chief Minister. Yogi Ji has done commendable work in transforming Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi tweeted this morning; Yogi Adityanath replied to him saying that "#NewUP is charting out it's own development path to ensure each of the 23 crore citizens of the state realises her/his full potential."

Thank you Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji for warm wishes.



Under your benevolent guidance and leadership, #NewUP is charting out it's own development path to ensure each of the 23 crore citizens of the state realises her/his full potential. https://t.co/xil58gjARz — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 5, 2019

Yogi Adiyanath was born as Ajay Singh Bisht in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand to Anand Singh Bisht and Savitri Devi on June 5, 1972. He joined the Ayodhya Ram temple movement in the 1990s and was also the disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the chief priest of the Gorakhnath Math.

He later succeeded Mahanth Avaidyanath and was then known as Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath became the youngest parliamentarian to be elected to Lok Sabha when he won the election from UP's Gorakhapur in 1998. He represented the parliamentary seat five times in Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted a birthday message for his party colleague. "Birthday greetings to Yogi Adityanath, who has worked for the development of good governance and development in Uttar Pradesh. I hope that under you leadership, UP will achieve new milestones everyday. I pray for your long life and health," Mr Shah wrote in Hindi.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, in reply to the post, said he is confident that the state "will continue to progress under guidance from the centre".

In reply to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's birthday wishes, Yogi Adityanath said he was inspired by his leadership.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who turned out to be a kingslayer after defeating Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his stronghold UP's Amethi in national elections, also wished Yogi Adityanath. "Heartiest wishes to Yogi Adityanath on his birthday, the hardworking and popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. I hope UP, under your able leadership, the state continues to progress. Wish you a long and healthy life," she wrote.

Thank you Shri @arunjaitley ji for your warm wishes.



It is blessings and guidance of elders like you that keeps me going, and inspire me to work with greater commitment. I am certain you shall soon recover and be in best of your health to continue guiding us. https://t.co/3nmP2FYT6n — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 5, 2019

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also wished him on Twitter. Other party leaders who wished him are Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje, Anurag Thakur, JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal.

Yogi Adityanath was elected as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017 when the BJP won a huge majority in 403 assembly seats of the state, and won 302 constituencies.