As Rahul Gandhi Prays At Somnath Temple, BJP Attacks Jawaharlal Nehru

On a day Rahul Gandhi visited the historic Somnath temple in Gujarat, the BJP claimed that his great grandfather and the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had "opposed" the renovation of the famous shrine."Rahul's (great) grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed renovation of the Somnath temple which had been plundered by Mahmud Ghazni. What is the motive behind Rahul's visit to the temple?" BJP Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh asked while talking to reporters in Vadodara.On the first day of his two-day whirlwind campaign tour of poll-bound Gujarat, Mr Gandhi visited the famous shrine of Lord Shiva located in Gir Somnath district this afternoon.He also accused the Congress vice president of "misleading" farmers of Gujarat as he "lacks basic understanding" of agriculture."Rahul Gandhi is misleading farmers as well as the common people of Gujarat as he doesn't have the basic knowledge of agriculture," Mr Singh said.In a first, the Modi government has allocated for the agriculture sector 42 per cent of the total budget contrary to 10 to 12 per cent allocation which used to be the norm in the erstwhile UPA rule, he claimed."Rahul is politically naive and is an inexperienced leader. In fact, the entire Nehru-Gandhi family is ignorant about the basics of agriculture," Mr Singh alleged.He said the Congress cannot run Gujarat where 60 per cent of the total population lives in villages as the party will not be able to understand the problems of farmers and the common people.