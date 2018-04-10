As Part Of Century-Old Practice, Jammu And Kashmir Civil Secretariat To Close In Jammu On April 27 The civil secretariat, the seat of the government and other offices will close in Jammu on April 27 and will reopen in Srinagar on May 7.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Jammu And Kashmir Secretariat will reopen in Srinagar on May 7 Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government will shift its base to summer capital Srinagar next month as part of the century-old-practice of darbar move, an official said on Monday.



The civil secretariat, the seat of the government and other offices will close in Jammu on April 27 and will reopen in Srinagar on May 7, an official spokesman said.



In connection with the bi-annual durbar move, the government offices observing five days week shall close at Jammu on April 27 after the office hours and offices observing six days week shall close at Jammu on April 28 after the office hours.



All the offices shall reopen at Srinagar on May 7, the spokesman said quoting an order issued by the government.



He said all the departments have been ordered to ensure that records are packed after working hours on last working day.



It has been ordered that the offices moving in camp shall carry only 33 per cent of the strength of staff in that particular office or 10 officials whichever is minimum or as specifically indicated, he said.



He said all departments have been asked to depute their advance parties on April 23consisting of one Gazetted Officer and four to five Non-Gazetted employees who will receive the records at Srinagar.



The departments shall ensure that boxes are properly locked and their keys reach the advance parties at Srinagar well in time, he said.



He said State Road Transport Corporation has been asked to make available sufficient number of buses in good condition for transportation of Kashmir based employees on April 28 and 29 and Jammu based employees on May 5 and 6.



The SRTC would also make available trucks for shifting the records from Jammu to Srinagar, he said adding loading of trucks shall commence on the day following the last working day.



He said the loaded trucks would leave for Srinagar on April 29 in a convoy.



The office timing on the reopening of the offices at Srinagar would be 9.30 am to 5 pm in respect of Civil Secretariat and heads of department located within the Civil Secretariat premises and 10 am to 4 pm in respect of all moving departments located outside the Civil Secretariat and observing six days week, the spokesman said.



The Jammu and Kashmir government will shift its base to summer capital Srinagar next month as part of the century-old-practice of darbar move, an official said on Monday.The civil secretariat, the seat of the government and other offices will close in Jammu on April 27 and will reopen in Srinagar on May 7, an official spokesman said.In connection with the bi-annual durbar move, the government offices observing five days week shall close at Jammu on April 27 after the office hours and offices observing six days week shall close at Jammu on April 28 after the office hours.All the offices shall reopen at Srinagar on May 7, the spokesman said quoting an order issued by the government.He said all the departments have been ordered to ensure that records are packed after working hours on last working day.It has been ordered that the offices moving in camp shall carry only 33 per cent of the strength of staff in that particular office or 10 officials whichever is minimum or as specifically indicated, he said.He said all departments have been asked to depute their advance parties on April 23consisting of one Gazetted Officer and four to five Non-Gazetted employees who will receive the records at Srinagar.The departments shall ensure that boxes are properly locked and their keys reach the advance parties at Srinagar well in time, he said.He said State Road Transport Corporation has been asked to make available sufficient number of buses in good condition for transportation of Kashmir based employees on April 28 and 29 and Jammu based employees on May 5 and 6.The SRTC would also make available trucks for shifting the records from Jammu to Srinagar, he said adding loading of trucks shall commence on the day following the last working day. He said the loaded trucks would leave for Srinagar on April 29 in a convoy.The office timing on the reopening of the offices at Srinagar would be 9.30 am to 5 pm in respect of Civil Secretariat and heads of department located within the Civil Secretariat premises and 10 am to 4 pm in respect of all moving departments located outside the Civil Secretariat and observing six days week, the spokesman said.