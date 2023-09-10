'As 'Mother Of Democracy', India's Belief In...': PM Modi In G20 Summit Address

India is among the countries where a large-scale solar revolution is underway, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that as the 'mother of democracy' India's belief in dialogue and democratic principles has been unwavering since time immemorial.

PM Modi was addressing the Session 1 of the G20 Summit, being held in New Delhi.

"As the 'Mother of Democracy,' our belief in dialogue and democratic principles has been unwavering since time immemorial. Our global conduct is rooted in the fundamental principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which means 'world is one family'," PM Modi said.

He said that this very notion of considering the world as one family also connects every Indian with the sense of responsibility of 'One Earth'.

"It is with this spirit of 'One Earth' that India has initiated the 'Lifestyle for Environment Mission.' With India's initiative and your support, the entire world is celebrating the 'International Year of Millets' this year, in alignment with the principles of Climate Security. In line with this spirit, India launched the 'Green Grids Initiative - One Sun, One World, One Grid', at COP-26," he added.

The Prime Minister stressed that India is among the countries where a large-scale solar revolution is underway.

"Today, India stands among the countries where a large-scale solar revolution is underway. Millions of Indian farmers have embraced natural farming. This is a big campaign to protect human health as well as the health of the soil and the Earth. We have also launched the 'National Green Hydrogen Mission' in India to boost green hydrogen production. During India's G-20 presidency, we have also taken significant steps toward creating a Global Hydrogen Ecosystem," he said.

"Keeping in mind the challenge of climate change, energy transition is a significant need of the 21st-century world. Trillions of dollars are required for an inclusive energy transition. Naturally, developed countries play a very crucial role in this," PM Modi added.

The two-day big summit began on Saturday in Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, where leaders from across the globe gathered under one roof to attend the G20 meeting.

For the summit, which is being hosted under India's presidency of the G20, extensive preparations and arrangements have been made not only to showcase the country's soft power but also its emergence as a prominent global player.

Formed in 1999, the objective was G20 was to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)