As Ex-Ministers Hit Government on Rafale, Allegations And Counterpoints

Ex-ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha say Rafale deal is a textbook case of criminal misconduct

In a stinging indictment of the government, two former BJP ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha today hit out at the Rs 58,000 deal with France for 36 Rafale fighters which was signed in 2016. Along with lawyer and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Prashant Bhushan, the three termed the entire transaction ''a textbook case of criminal misconduct, of misuse of public office, and of enriching parties at the expense of the national interest and national security".

The attack on the Rafale deal comes after a series of statements made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has said that the government was trying to block attempts in the media to independently report what the Congress calls a scam. ''The Defence Minister lied to the country'' said Mr Gandhi in parliament last month. ''Whom is she trying to protect? She must tell that to the country. She has spoken an untruth.''

Despite the allegations made by the opposition, there is no evidence, whatsoever, which has emerged of the presence of a middleman in the deal. Neither is there proof, so far, of anyone having received kickbacks. And while the government hasn't come out with a white paper on the entire deal, there has been a strong counter to every point raised by the opposition.

The following are some of the key allegations made by Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan in their press conference today in New Delhi with counter-points offered either officially or unofficially by the Defence Ministry, the Indian Air Force or the Anil Ambani headed Reliance Defence. Reliance Defence, the India-partner of Dassault, the French manufacturer of the Rafale, has been accused of being the beneficiary of a crony-capitalist arrangement organised by the government to manufacture aerospace components in India as part of the deal's offset requirements.

Allegation 1: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) India was supposed to manufacture 108 Rafale fighters in India under a deal being negotiated by the UPA government. HAL was dropped and a direct buy of 36 fighters has taken place which is part of a ''major scandal, gross misuse of office, and monumental misconduct.''

Counterpoint: The UPA was unable to conclude any deal for the manufacture of Rafale aircraft in India after talks completely broke down with HAL stating its inability to manufacture the fighter in India at the cost prescribed by Dassault. During the course of negotiations, it emerged that the man-power costs to manufacture the Rafale in India would be 2.7 times what was prescribed by Dassault. What is more, Dassault were unwilling to guarantee the manufacture of the fighters at Hindustan Aeronautics. Neither were they convinced by the ability of HAL or its ancillary units to manufacture the Rafale's sophisticated RBE-2 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.

Allegation 2: An amount of Euro 1.7 billion for ''India specific upgrades'' is an unjustified addition to the overall cost to acquire 36 Rafale jets in India, an ''excuse that is now being pedalled.'' This is just a ''cock-and-bull afterthought.''

Counterpoint: In fact, the Euro 1.7 billion amount is a one-time development cost to significantly enhance the capability of the Rafale far beyond what was going to be acquired had the UPA's deal been signed. The ''India specific upgrades'' include more than a dozen modifications including the provision of low band jammers, a towed decoy system, additional modes and higher resolution for the radar and Front Sector Optonics system of the Rafale. The jets coming in will also be integrated with an Israeli helmet mounted sight and have modifications to the engine to perform from high altitude bases such as Leh in Ladakh. Perhaps, most significantly, key systems of the Rafale will likely be "hardened" to withstand the impact of an electron magnetic pulse triggered by the detonation of nuclear weapons which the Rafale can launch. The overall package may also include software patches or upgrades which will allow India to integrate indigenously manufactured weaponry with the Rafale. In simple terms, the Rafale being acquired by India is a nuclear strike weapon system, a key part of the country's overall nuclear deterrent.

Allegation 3: ''The government of India has been insisting that it cannot disclose the price of the aircraft because of an Agreement of Secrecy with the Government of France. This claim is as much of a lie as it is baseless.''

Counterpoint: In fact, the price of the Rafale has been disclosed off-the-record to defence beat reporters, including this correspondent, shortly after the deal was signed. Each single engine Rafale costs Euro 91.07 million. The 8 twin seat fighters cost Euro 94 million each. ''India specific upgrades'' which enhance the capability of each fighter beyond what was on offer earlier cost Euro 1.7 billion. This brings the total cost of the fighters to Euro 5.0 billion including the one-time cost of several of the India-specific upgrade components in development specifically for India. Over and above this, the weaponry package costs Euro 700 million, spare parts cost Euro 1.8 billion and performance based logistics which guarantee that the fighters are available at least 75 % of the time cost an additional Euro 350 million. The total cost of the entire deal is Euro 7.85 billion.

Advertisement

However, what remains clear is that there is no individual break up of systems or components being developed as part of the Euro 1.7 billion "India Specific Upgrade'' package. The opposition says they want the break-up of these costs. The government has argued that these remain protected within the ambit of Article 10 of the Intergovernmental Agreement between India and France on the purchase of the Rafale aircraft which, in turn, is guided by the provisions of the Security Agreement signed between India and France in 2008. At the same time, there is nothing that prevents the all-party Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence from being briefed on sensitive military matters. The overall Rafale deal is also being audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General. This being the case, it is unclear why the government has been so reticent to take MPs into confidence so far.

Allegation 4: ''Did the deal have the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security at the time that the Prime Minister announced it in April 2015 and included it in the India-France joint statement?''

Counterpoint: According to Article 71 of the Defence Ministry's Defence Procurement Procedure 2013, which governed this deal, ''There may be occasions when procurements would have to be done from friendly foreign countries which may be necessitated due to geo-strategic advantages that are likely to accrue to our country.'' Such deals are cleared by a Competition Financial Authority (CFA), which in this case would be the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS). This clearance from the CCS did indeed come a month before the deal was signed in September 2016. A clearance from the CCS was not required at the time the Prime Minister made his announcement in Paris in April 2015 since this was only an intent to acquire the Rafale. Actual negotiations to close out the deal took more than a year to conclude.

Allegation 5: Why was Reliance Defence allowed to become India-offset partner of Dassault, the French company that builds the Rafale? ''Neither Reliance nor any of its allied companies have any experience of manufacturing aerospace and defence equipment.'' (Offsets are a key component of the Rafale contract. 50 % or the value of the deal (or approximately Rs.30,000 crore must be reinvested in Indian companies which need to manufacture aerospace components in India)

Counterpoint: Not a single private company in India has manufactured fighter aircraft though several including Reliance Defence have a stated interest in expanding their business to include military aviation. The Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd. (DRAL) joint venture is headed by the Chairman of Dassault, Eric Trappier, not Reliance Defence Chief Anil Ambani. The manufacture of components has to be certified by Dassault and the warranty of items produced at the plant in Mihan, Nagpur has to be provided by Dassault, not Reliance. Dassault is training Indian manpower to work here and the only aviation components presently being built is the cockpit assembly of Dassault Falcon business jets. At the same time, Dassault has engaged in negotiations with more than 70 Indian companies other than Reliance including Tata Advanced Systems, Samtel, Hindustan Aeronautics (for engine components), Godrej and Larsen & Toubro.

Allegation 6: Why did the government clear the offset proposals of Reliance Defence despite knowing that the company ''had a debt of Rs.8000 crores, and had an accumulated loss of Rs.1,300 crores?''

Counterpoint: The choice of offset partner is not decided by the government. Dassault chose to select Reliance Defence. Neither is the government required to clear the off-set package at this stage. According to Defence Ministry sources, ''as per contract, details of Indian offset partners will be confirmed by Dassault Aviation either at the time of seeking offset credits or one year prior to discharge of offset obligations.'' Since that stage has not yet emerged, the vendor (Dassault) ''has not submitted any proposal for offset discharge.''

Despite the allegations and several counter-arguments, it remains clear that the opposition, particularly the Congress, is not keen to let go off the Rafale issue. The Congress believes the ''Rafale scam'' is a key election agenda while the studied silence of the Ministry of Defence continues to leave several key questions unanswered. There are no indicators that the government will take key members of the opposition into confidence on sensitive aspect of the deal. Nor is there any clarity on whether the government is willing to provide an item-wise breakup of the ''India specific upgrade'' package worth a whopping E 1.7 billion, which lies at the heart of this controversy.