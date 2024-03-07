As Bengaluru Suffers Worst-Ever Water Crisis, Political Blame Game Begins

As Bengaluru grapples with an unprecedented water crisis, the state government is exploring alternative solutions, including recycled and treated water from residents' associations. Helplines are overwhelmed as the city faces a shortfall of over 1,500 MLD (Million Liters Per Day) in its daily water requirement, which ranges between 2,600 MLD to 2,800 MLD.

The crisis has taken a political turn, with leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pointing fingers at the government for its alleged failure to implement effective water management measures. The BJP leaders have issued a stern warning, threatening protests if the Karnataka government does not take decisive action within a week.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has responded by announcing the establishment of control rooms and dedicated helpline numbers. Task forces, headed by local MLAs, have been formed to address the drought situation in the state, particularly in the 223 Taluks out of 236 that have been declared drought-hit, with 219 facing severe consequences.

During a press briefing, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured the public that the government would spare no effort in tackling the water crisis.

The cost of tankers has risen steadily, escalating from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, and recently peaking at Rs 2,000.

With the anticipation of a more severe summer this year, the government estimates 7,082 villages across Karnataka, along with 1,193 wards, including those in Bengaluru Urban district, face the risk of a drinking water crisis in the upcoming months.

According to a report from the revenue department, Tumakuru district tops the list with 746 vulnerable villages, while Uttara Kannada has the highest number of vulnerable wards. Bengaluru Urban district is not exempt, with 174 villages and 120 wards identified as susceptible to the impending water shortage.

The government is exploring various options to mitigate the crisis, including regulating water tankers and considering the use of treated water from apartment complexes for non-portable purposes. In Bengaluru, where water is supplied through 120 municipal tankers and 232 water board tankers, the situation remains critical.

Water Tanker Rates

The Bengaluru city administration took action against the illicit water tanker operations. Responding to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) plea to standardise water rates, and in light of the escalating demands and surging prices for tanker services, the District Collector of Bangalore City, established rates for 200 privately operated tankers over a four-month duration.

Currently, 200 private tankers are engaged on a contractual basis to deliver water to Bangalore city. The rates, determined by Bengaluru City District Collector KA Dayananda, are outlined as follows:

Rates for tankers within a 5 km radius:

Rs 600 for a 6,000-litre water tanker within 5 km.

Rs 700 for an 8,000-litre water tanker.

Rs 1000 for a 12,000-litre water tanker.

For distances beyond 5 km but within 10 km:

Rs 750 for a 6,000-liter water tanker.

Rs 850 for an 8,000-litre water tanker.

Rs 1200 for a 12,000-litre water tanker.

These rates are inclusive of GST.

