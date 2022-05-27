For 'Shoddy' Aryan Khan Probe, Action Ordered Against Officer: Sources

Sameer Wankhede faces action over alleged fake caste certificate

Anti-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede, who initially investigated the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, faces action for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate and "shoddy investigation" into the drugs case, people familiar with the matter in the Home Ministry have said.

"The competent authority has been asked by the government to act against Sameer Wankhede for shoddy investigation. Action will be taken against him for his fake caste certificate," a Home Ministry officer with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had alleged Mr Wankhede had used fake documents to land a government job, after which the Narcotics Control Bureau, or NCB, officer had last November gave what he claimed was his original caste papers to prove that he is a Dalit to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Mr Wankhede headed the NCB's Mumbai zone and handled initial investigation after an anti-drugs raid on a cruise off the Mumbai coast, a case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

The superstar's son was later released on bail. And today his name has been cleared in the drugs-on-cruise case as the NCB's 6,000-page chargesheet, naming 14 accused, doesn't mention Aryan Khan's name.