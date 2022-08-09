Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP Will Be Declared 'National Party' If...

Arvind Kejriwal has thanked the people for reposing faith in AAP and its ideology

Stressing that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is one step away from being declared a national party, the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated volunteers for their hard work.

The message came after the Election Commission of India recognised AAP as a state party in Goa too.

After Del n Punjab, AAP is now a state recognised party in Goa too. If we get recognised in one more state, we will officially be declared as a “national party”



"After Del n Punjab, AAP is now a state recognised party in Goa too. If we get recognised in one more state, we will officially be declared as a "national party". I congratulate each and every volunteer for their hard work. I thank the people for posing faith in AAP n its ideology (sic)," Mr Kejriwal tweeted this morning.

To get a national party status, a political party in India should fulfil any of these three criteria -- 6 per cent vote share in the last Assembly polls in each of any 4 states, as well as 4 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls; or

2% of all Lok Sabha seats in the last such election, with MPs elected from at least 3 states; or recognition as a state party in at least 4 states.

Founded in 2012 soon after the Jan Lokpal movement, the AAP emerged as the second largest party in the 2013 Delhi election and went on to form the government with the support of Congress. The government resigned in 49 days after it failed to get the anti-corruption Jan Lokpal Bill passed due to lack of Congress support.

What followed was President's Rule in the national capital and AAP returned to power with a thumping win in the 2015 Delhi election. The party returned to power in the 2020 polls in the national capital.

AAP now has a government in Punjab too, where it defeated the traditional forces of Akali Dal and the Congress as the people voted for a fresh alternative.

The party is now eyeing the upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat as it tries to expand its national footprint.